The Queen and Prince Philip's magical dining room revealed See where the couple live at Buckingham Palace

The Queen's home with Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace has served as the main royal residence since Queen Victoria decided to renovate the previously vacant property in 1837. Since, officials have released various professional photos from inside, including a look at the Yellow Drawing Room.

It's decorated with cream and green Chinese wallpaper from the 19th century, founded by Queen Mary in store and put in place shortly after the First World War. The floor has green and pink floral carpets, and tall windows are lined with silk yellow curtains and gold tie-backs.

The Yellow Drawing Room

According to the Royal Collection Trust website, many of the contents came from Brighton Pavilion, including the fireplace which was made for the Saloon at Brighton in 1822 and set up at Buckingham Palace in 1855. At either side stand a pair of chinoiserie tables – a French style and an English design. A tall mirror hanging in a gold frame adds to the regal aesthetic.

In the middle of the room there is an extensive wooden dining table, framed by gold chairs with fuchsia pink cushioned seats. Overhead there is a large chandelier hung from the ceiling, where intricate carvings have been set.

Today, the room is often used by Her Majesty The Queen and other members of the Royal Family for portrait sittings, while the dining table also offers an impressive setting to eat their meals.

The balcony at Buckingham Palace

In total, the home has 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 78 bathrooms and 188 bedrooms for the household staff. The Palace usually opens its State Rooms, Gardens and Royal Mews to the public, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, only the Royal Mews have been reopened this year.

The property is also home to the famous balcony, where the royal family often gather for occasions such as Trooping the Colour and royal weddings.

