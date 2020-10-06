George, Charlotte and Louis shown gardening in sweet new photos The Duke of Cambridge spoke of his children's love of being outdoors

The Duke of Cambridge shared new personal photographs of his three children as he spoke about tackling climate change, during his ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All.

Prince William spoke about his children's love of nature, even saying that his eldest child Prince George, seven, is like "a caged animal" if he's not outdoors.

George, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, are shown gardening during the film, among more than 10,000 backyard nature guardians across the country.

In separate images, George, wearing one of his signature polo shirts, is shown with a garden tool in his hand as he reaches for something in a raised bed.

George tends to the flower beds

In another image, Charlotte holds a plant upside down as she removes it from a pot while wearing wellies and a tartan skirt, and Louis, shown in a third photograph, appears to be on a beach, clutching a blue bucket and crouching as he looks intently at the sand.

The documentary also features previously released footage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children playing in Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last year, as well as the recent snap of the trio meeting their hero Sir David Attenborough.

Charlotte plants a flower

William has been filmed over the past two years in the UK and countries such as Pakistan and Tanzania for the ITV documentary, which charts his journey from passionate conservationist to wanting to play a greater global leadership role on the environment.

During the programme, the Duke shared that he has "always loved nature" but said that fatherhood has given him a "new sense of purpose".

Louis appears to be on a beach

"Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition," the Prince remarked.

"I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference."

