The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, start their summer holidays this week. The royal siblings have been homeschooled by Prince William and Kate since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the UK in March, but as restrictions begin to ease, HELLO! takes a look at what the family-of-five might have planned for their summer break.

The Cambridges live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate have been residing with George, Charlotte and two-year-old Louis at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, since March. There's a possibility that the couple could decide to return to their official residence Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London, although typically the Cambridges like to spend school holidays in the countryside.

Carole Middleton with Kate and Charlotte last summer

From 4 July, the guidelines state that two households can meet indoors while maintaining social distancing of one metre plus. And along with families up and down the country no doubt rejoicing at the change, the royals are likely to enjoy some reunions, too.

Speaking during a recent visit to Fakenham Garden Centre, Kate explained: "I've yet to see my family as they're about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven't seen them and I miss them."

The Duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton have been spending lockdown with Kate's younger brother James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet at their home Bucklebury Manor.

The family are set to celebrate eldest child Prince George's seventh birthday on 22 July. Mum Kate has been taking the official portraits of her children to mark special occasions since Princess Charlotte's birth in 2015. Louis was pictured getting messy with rainbow-coloured paint as he turned two in April, while Charlotte turned volunteer as she helped to deliver food parcels to the vulnerable in Sandringham in images to mark her fifth birthday in May.

Last year football fan George was photographed for his sixth birthday wearing an England shirt while playing outside in the grounds of Kensington Palace. William and Kate also released a snap of their eldest son wearing a green polo shirt and striped shorts during a family holiday – believed to have been taken on the Caribbean island Mustique.

William and Kate in Cumbria last year

With travel restrictions currently in place in the UK, it seems unlikely that the Cambridges will fly abroad this summer. The family could opt to take a staycation in the UK instead, with the Duchess revealing during a trip to Keswick in Cumbria last year that she and William had taken George, Charlotte and Louis on a trip to the Lake District during May half-term.

One well-wisher disclosed at the time: "She said that it was raining a lot and was a long way from their home in Norfolk, but they love it here." Another added: "She said that her children love coming here and walking in the fells. She told us how nice the Lake District was and how lucky we were to live so close to the mountains."

With the Queen also reportedly due to still take her traditional summer break at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, the Cambridges may also decide to stay in the grounds as they have done in previous years.

