The Duchess of Cambridge will be among those delighted to hear that the Natural History Museum is set to reopen on Wednesday 5 August. The South Kensington site will once again throw open its doors to visitors, following an almost five-month-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum will initially re-open on Wednesdays to Sundays only and from 11am to 6pm, with last entry at 5pm.

The Natural History Museum is set to reopen to visitors from 5 August

Kate became patron of the Natural History Museum in 2013 and has visited several times, most recently in October 2019. The Duchess' three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, are known to be fans of the museum. Prince William and Kate took George on a private visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition to mark the Prince's first birthday in July 2014. Prince Louis was also spotted by eagle-eyed fans looking at dinosaurs as he was led around the museum with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, earlier this year.

New measures will be in place at the Natural History Museum to ensure the safety of staff and visitors. Admission remains free but to help manage the number of people in the museum at any one time, capacity will be significantly reduced and it will be essential to book a free timed ticket in advance online at nhm.ac.uk or by phone.

William and Kate with Prince George at the museum in 2014

The Natural History Museum at Tring in Hertfordshire will also reopen on Wednesday 5 August - seven days a week.

Director of the Natural History Museum Sir Michael Dixon says: "We’re delighted to be able to safely share our wonderful buildings, spacious galleries and gardens once again."

Kate with Sir Michael Dixon at the museum in October 2019

He adds: "The nation has reconnected with the natural world during lockdown and there is no better place to discover all it has to offer than our Museum. From visiting our world-leading dinosaur gallery to seeing our awe-inspiring blue whale Hope plunging from the ceiling in Hintze Hall, we look forward to offering a uniquely relaxed visit. Visitors will be able to explore our magnificent halls and galleries without the crowds – something only our staff usually experience outside opening hours."

