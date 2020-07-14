The Duchess of Cambridge is certainly kept busy by her three young children, as she revealed more about her family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during a BBC Breakfast interview. Kate, 38, spoke to Louise Minchin about the BBC's new digital resource for parents, Tiny Happy People, and opened up about the young royals' large appetites, saying: "My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine."

Over the years the Duchess has revealed some of her children's favourite meals, including cheesy pasta, homemade pizzas and Louis' love of beetroot, which even inspired one of Mary Berry's recipes during a Christmas TV special.

Kate met with three families who have been involved in the creation and piloting of the digital resource, which features free activity and play ideas for nought to four-year-olds. The Duchess, wearing a black and white polka dot dress by Emilia Wickstead, held a socially distanced meeting in a garden in Sandringham last week with Ryan and his eight-month-old daughter Mia; Henrietta, Abu and their 11-month-old daughter Amirah; and Kerry, Darren and their two-year-old son Dexter to see how they have used the resources.

The royal mum also told how two-year-old Louis is too young to understand social distancing and wants to "cuddle everything." Chatting with Kerry, Darren and their son Dexter, also two, the Duchess said: "I was just saying, Louis doesn't understand social distancing. So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."

Kate speaking with Kerry, Darren and son Dexter

Kate also remarked on Louis's ability to run at speed and how Louis and Dexter were "very close" in age with their birthdays only being a month apart.

Kerry, from Norfolk, said: "He's now taken to running everywhere." Kate replied laughing: "Oh my God, I know that. You put Louis down and he's off."

The Duchess, who has been involved with the BBC initiative since November 2019, has hailed Tiny Happy People as "gold dust" for parents, adding that she wished she had had a resource like that when she was a first-time mum.

