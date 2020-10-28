Duchess Kate and Prince William coordinate in navy suits to honour NHS heroes

Duchess Kate stepped out in a blue blazer by Canadian brand Smythe and wore a gorgeous blouse adorned with rainbows as she and Prince William paid tribute to the incredible health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honoured the National Health Service (NHS) by both wearing navy blue suits and lighter blue tops – the colour of the public health service – as they presented the workers with Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards. Photos from the event were released on Oct. 28 and shared on HELLO! UK's Instagram:

Kate gave her heartfelt tribute in a sleek navy suit made up of different items. The two-piece style featured a tailored blazer from Canadian brand Smythe and wide-leg trousers. The jacket is a piece she has worn to a few royal engagements.

The sharp ensemble was completed with a royal blue blouse from Lisou, which was decorated with a dainty rainbow print. The Betty Blue Rainbow Print Silk Shirt ($445) was another heart-warming tribute to the NHS because rainbows have become a symbol for people wanting to show support to frontline workers during the pandemic. Kate anchored the outfit with a coordinating belt.

The mom of three wore her brunette locks in her signature, softly tousled style with centre part. Dark pointed-toe pumps and delicate golden earrings rounded out the ensemble. The earrings appeared to be the Alia Hoops from Spells of Love that Kate has worn several times lately. Kate also donned what appeared to be one of her favourite floral face masks from Amaia.

William was in a tailored navy suit with pale blue shirt and navy tie. He sported chocolate brown shoes and a blue face covering.

The royal couple were joined by six NHS representatives, along with Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been in the hospital battling complications from COVID-19 after contracting the novel coronavirus more than eight months ago.

The couple's visit to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London came after the launch of the Hold Still community exhibition in the capital the same day.

Blue has long been a favourite colour of both the duke and duchess. The Cambridge family have all been sporting the shade more than ever in 2020 as the world battles COVID-19. Many royal watchers have seen their repeated colour choice as a lovely tribute to the NHS and other frontline workers, and Kate and William's latest appearance adds to the point.