'The Crown': Netflix gives fans another look at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana with new trailer By Heather Cichowski

Netflix has dropped another trailer for season 4 of The Crown, and the thrilling clip will make fans even more excited for the show's release on Nov. 15.

The latest preview highlights the two new main characters joining this season: Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

The two-and-a-half minute trailer begins with Margaret meeting the Queen (Olivia Colman) as she commences her term as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. It highlights how the two women have some things in common, including being the same age, but foreshadows possible difficulties between them.

The preview goes on to show Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) grappling with the idea he will one day be king one day and his need to find someone the people will love as a princess and a future queen consort.

The scene flashes to Emma as Diana in an elaborate mask, and another as she exits a building with paparazzi cameras flashing and people screaming her name.

It goes on to highlight Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. Viewers also get to see Emerald Fennell return as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The new trailer ends with the Queen Mother (Marion Bailey), Margaret and the Queen in conversation.

Netflix has already released previews of season 4, which have focused on the blooming relationship between Diana and Charles and teased their royal wedding. This latest preview will only build the anticipation!