Netflix boss reveals whether Meghan Markle will return to acting career in mega deal The Sussexes have set up their own production company

It was confirmed last week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had set up their own production company and signed a deal with Netflix.

Now the streaming service's co-CEO has given a hint about what kind of shows we can expect to see from Prince Harry and Meghan.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings spoke to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin about the deal on Wednesday, saying: "Gonna be epic entertainment, so excited about that deal.

"They're smart, they were shopping around across all of the major companies.

"I think we really put together the best complete package and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.

"I can't tell you any more about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year."

However, Reed appeared to rule out that former actress Meghan will make a return to the screen, saying: "The real focus for them is on being producers and building that production capacity so that's the key thing.

"They've developed a great eye for a story and we'll be working with them on that basis."

Meghan and Harry carried out their last royal duties in March

When the deal with Netflix was confirmed, the Sussexes said in a statement: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

Harry, Meghan and Archie now live in the US

Harry and Meghan's yet-unnamed production company will create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

While details are still to be announced about their first shows, Netflix has said there were already several projects in development including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

The Sussexes are currently living in Montecito in Santa Barbara in the US with their 16-month-old son Archie, after stepping back from royal duties in March.

