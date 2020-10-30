Why Prince William and Kate Middleton will be on the move this weekend Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been off from school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been able to spend some quality family time with their children during the October half-term, but it's back to business next week for the royal couple.

The family appear to have spent the week at their country home in Norfolk, and it's likely they'll be returning to Kensington Palace in London this weekend ahead of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day back at Thomas's school in Battersea.

Prince William and Kate's half-term week got off to a fun start as they baked cupcakes with George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, which were delivered to a Royal British Legion care home in Norfolk to support the Poppy Appeal.

The family-of-five usually spend school holidays at their country home Anmer Hall and mum Kate has previously been spotted supermarket shopping in King's Lynn nearby.

The Duchess always finds fun activities for her children to do during the school holidays and she took George, Charlotte and Louis for an afternoon of pottery painting at Mable's Paint Pot in King's Lynn over the summer.

The Cambridges baked these delicious cupcakes for veterans

On Sunday, William and Kate will also make a video appearance at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards where they will honour NHS heroes with the special recognition award. The Duke and Duchess were able to meet frontline workers during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London last week.

In November, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually attend Remembrance services in London with the Queen and members of the royal family.

William and Kate presented a Pride of Britain award to NHS workers

This year the Remembrance Sunday service on 8 November will be closed to the public and The Royal British Legion veteran march past will not be taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The service is expected to go ahead with representatives of the royal family, the government and the Armed Forces, and a small representation from the Commonwealth, other countries and territories, all laying wreaths at the Cenotaph.

