Kate Middleton's secret pre-lockdown trip with children revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a secret pre-lockdown outing with her three children, it has been revealed. Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a low-key outing to one of their favourite local attractions in Norfolk, Mable's Paint Pot in Kings Lynn.

A photo shared by Instagram user Charlotte Chambers, taken in March, shows George and Charlotte's handprints on a wall – the Prince's in green and his sister's in orange. Underneath they have both written their names, ages and the date of the visit – 14 March 2020. Adorably, it appears that George initially started to write his name with a backwards 'G' before correcting himself and starting again.

The caption accompanying the photo read: "Spent the afternoon pottery painting, so much fun! Kate Middleton, Prince George, Charlotte & Louis were also here on Saturday!"

The family are clearly big fans of Mabel's Paint Pot, which is also a traditional sweet shop. Just last week, they were again spotted in the pot painting centre "where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting".

The Cambridges have made frequent visits to the pottery painting shop

Kate and William are renowned for being hands-on parents with their three children.

The couple are said to schedule their royal engagements around the school run and before the summer break, they were homeschooling George and Charlotte during lockdown.

Kate's down-to-earth approach to parenting has especially shone through throughout lockdown, and she recently shared an insight into her dinner time routine with her children. "My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine!" she admitted, during a BBC interview.

Over the years the Duchess has revealed some of her children's favourite meals, including cheesy pasta, homemade pizzas and Louis' love of beetroot, which even inspired one of Mary Berry's recipes during a Christmas TV special.

