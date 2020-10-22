Prince William and Kate Middleton's plans revealed for the October half-term Prince George and Princess Charlotte have broken up from school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can look forward to some quality family time as their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte break up from school for the October half-term.

The royal siblings are halfway through their first term back at Thomas's Battersea after being homeschooled during lockdown.

Prince William and Kate have been incredibly busy with their royal duties of late so they can look forward to a break in routine from the school run.

READ: Kate Garraway reveals cheeky question she asked Kate Middleton

Loading the player...

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis speak publicly for the first time - listen to their adorable voices!

HELLO! takes a look at what the Cambridges could get up to during the autumn school holidays.

Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess typically spend their children's school holidays at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The family-of-five took the decision to leave London as the UK went into lockdown in early March and returned to Kensington Palace in time for the new school year in September.

We know that William and Kate love the outdoor life, with the Duke recently revealing that George is like a "caged animal" if he doesn't spend time outside.

The Cambridges' Norfolk home Anmer Hall

Last year, Kate stunned shoppers when she was spotted browsing Halloween costumes with George and Charlotte in the Hardwick branch of Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, close to their home.

We wonder if William and Kate will organise a mini Halloween party for the five of them this year?!

The Duchess usually always finds fun activities for her children to do during the school holidays and she took George, Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis for an afternoon of pottery painting at Mable's Paint Pot in King's Lynn over the summer.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's parenting style for George, Charlotte and Louis

MORE: What are Prince George and Princess Charlotte known as at school?

Bucklebury Manor

Carole, Kate and Charlotte pictured in summer 2019

The Duchess is close to her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property in Berkshire.

Bucklebury Manor's surrounding estate covers 18 acres so there's plenty of space for a socially distanced family visit.

Kate's younger brother James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet spent lockdown living with Carole and Michael in Berkshire, with James sharing peeks into his family's stunning home on Instagram throughout.

MORE: Royal children and their favourite foods revealed

Staycation

Tresco in the Isles of Scilly

The Cambridges could decide to take a staycation together after enjoying a family trip on the Isles of Scilly in July, where William holidayed as a child.

Kate also revealed during an engagement in Keswick, Cumbria last year that she and William had taken George, Charlotte and Louis on a trip to the Lake District during May half-term in 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.