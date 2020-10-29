Intimate details about Kate Garraway's meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed The famous trio filmed for Pride of Britain

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were interviewed by Kate Garraway last week for the Pride of Britain Awards, and The Mirror has since revealed that Prince William told the former I'm a Celebrity star that he wished he and his wife Kate Middleton could give her a hug.

After listening to Kate talk about how harrowing a time it has been over the last few months for herself and her two children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, with her husband Derek being seriously unwell with COVID, William sweetly responded: "You are doing amazingly though. If it wasn’t for social distancing we would both give you a hug."

The Duke and Duchess were said to have been visibly moved throughout the conversation.

Last week, the Good Morning Britain presenter spent some time filming with the royals for the Pride of Britain Awards.

The trio were seen chatting away outside London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital, with the Duchess donning a beautifully tailored blue suit and Kate in a gorgeous floral dress.

The morning after filming, Kate opened up about the time she spent with the Cambridges during GMB, sweetly describing the occasion as "a great honour for me".

The mother-of-two told her co-host Ranvir Singh: "I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time.

"They were taking part in something for Pride of Britain on ITV on November the first, it's really moving."

Ranvir interjected: "Because of course, we can't have the big event like we would normally have."

Kate agreed, adding: "We can't have the big live event with the red carpet and all of that, they're doing it slightly differently this year, but it's very, very moving and they’re involved in that."

