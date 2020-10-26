Prince William, Kate Middleton and children bake cakes for veterans - see photo The Cambridges' cakes look delicious!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a fun-filled start to the half-term holidays, as they shared a photo of some homemade cupcakes for a special cause.

Prince William and Kate have been busy with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the kitchen at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The photo of the beautifully decorated cupcakes with vanilla buttercream icing and edible poppy decorations was shared with their 12million Instagram followers.

The caption read: "From The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the @royalbritishlegion: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes! These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk."

The Duchess has previously shared her love of making her children's birthday cakes with TV chef Mary Berry.

And during the lockdown, the Cambridges and their children made pasta meals and delivered them to elderly residents living on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

George and Charlotte, who attend Thomas's school in Battersea, are now enjoying some family time with their parents and younger brother Louis during the October school holidays.

The Cambridges baked cupcakes for veterans. Credit: Kensington Palace

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion's biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually attend Remembrance services in London with the Queen and members of the royal family.

This year the Remembrance Sunday service on 8 November will be closed to the public and The Royal British Legion veteran march past will not be taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The service is expected to go ahead with representatives of the royal family, the government and the Armed Forces, and a small representation from the Commonwealth, other countries and territories, all laying wreaths at the Cenotaph.

