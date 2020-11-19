Prince Andrew's most difficult year - a look back The Queen's second son has kept a low profile

It's been a year since the Duke of York stepped back from royal duties, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight.

Prince Andrew, 60, has kept a low profile since his statement was released on 20 November 2019.

The Queen's second son has only appeared publicly a handful of times, but not as a working member of the royal family.

HELLO! looks back at the past year since the Duke of York made his decision to step back from public life.

Why did Prince Andrew step back from royal duties?

The decision was made in November 2019, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew issued a statement at the time, saying: "I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission. I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York's statement in full

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Has Prince Andrew appeared in public since?

The Duke did not appear with the rest of the royal family on Christmas Day in Sandringham, and instead he opted to attend an earlier church service.

He was noticeably absent from the Commonwealth Day service in March and the recent Remembrance Sunday service.

The Duke attending church with the Queen in January 2020

Andrew made a public appearance with the Queen in January, when he accompanied her to church in Sandringham.

The York family has also celebrated the marriage of Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and while Andrew is said to have walked his eldest daughter down the aisle, no photos of him or other guests at the wedding have been released by Buckingham Palace.

In September, the Duke's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie confirmed that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby in early 2021.

Prince Andrew pictured driving in Windsor last week

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, whom he still resides with at Royal Lodge in Windsor, also spoke to HELLO! exclusively on the day of the announcement saying: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

In the height of the first lockdown, Andrew was photographed preparing care parcels with his Sarah, which he later delivered to Thames Hospice.

The Duke has also been pictured horse riding within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

What has happened to Prince Andrew's patronages?

The Duke has over 200 patronages and has stepped back from them for the foreseeable future.

However, he has already resigned as royal patron from some of the charities and organisations, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, English National Ballet and London Metropolitan University.

Andrew at a Pitch@Palace event in 2017

Meanwhile, the UK arm of Pitch@Palace, Andrew's Dragons' Den-style mentoring network, is reportedly being wound up.

A number of Pitch's corporate partners, including Barclays, KPMG and Standard Chartered ended their relationships with the project.

The company has moved from Buckingham Palace into new office space and its global operations remain active.

