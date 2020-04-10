Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson put on united front in rare new pictures The former couple were photographed organising parcels for the NHS

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York have been pictured together for the first time since he stepped down from royal duties in January 2020. The former couple were photographed packing gift bags for the Thames Hospice in Windsor, as the York family continue their efforts to support the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

Sarah and Andrew were pictured together on Thursday

Sarah's assistant Antonia Marshall shared the images on her Instagram account, writing: "@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today. The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all…"



New photos of Prince Andrew and Sarah emerged on social media

Several images show Andrew and Sarah making up the colourful gift bags from what appears to be their home at Royal Lodge - where they are thought to be self-isolating together alongside daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. More shots show the Duke of York delivering the parcels to the hospice, posing with staff as he handed over boxes of gifts.

Sarah has shared a number of updates from her efforts to provide food and treats to the healthcare community. In March, it was revealed that she was joined by Eugenie and Jack as she delivered packages to NHS staff at Hammersmith hospital in London, and she is also known to have sent boxes of fruits and vegetables, beauty hampers and other snacks to NHS staff around the country.

The York family has remained united since Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He said in a statement in January: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."