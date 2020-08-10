Royal news: Major change for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew It comes months after they stepped down as working royals

The social media accounts belonging to Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been removed from the official royal website's social media tabs. The decision came months after the trio stepped back from royal duties – Prince Andrew in November 2019, and Harry and Meghan in March 2020. The change was first noted on the Gert's Royals Twitter page.

MORE: Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge Windsor

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview

Prince Harry and Meghan's Sussex Royal Instagram remains open, although nothing has been posted since their farewell message on 30 March. Similarly, the Duke of York’s official Twitter page has not been used since he confirmed he was stepping back from public duties in a public letter.

MORE: Meet the Queen's grandchildren and very adorable great-grandchildren

It was previously confirmed that Harry and Meghan would no longer use the Sussex Royal banding following their transition out of their senior royal roles. "Given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal', it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name 'Sussex Royal' or any other iteration of 'Royal'," the couple wrote on their website.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning first marital home, Nottingham Cottage

It comes days after it was revealed that their charity, the Sussex Royal Foundation, is now officially in the process of formally dissolved. The declaration of solvency and other documents for the Sussex Royal charitable body were filed at the start of July, but listed as being processed by Companies House for the first time on 28 July.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Bradby Opens Up About Prince William And Prince Harry's Strained Relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from royal life on 31 March, and are now winding up their UK foundation as they press ahead with their global charitable body Archewell - a name inspired by their son Archie.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," they said in an announcement in April.