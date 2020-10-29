Prince Andrew pictured horse riding near the Queen's Windsor home The Duke of York stepped back from royal duties in November 2019

The Duke of York has been pictured horse riding within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen is now residing after her breaks in Balmoral and Sandringham.

Prince Andrew, 60, was spotted riding horseback with a member of his stable staff after arriving at the Berkshire residence in his Range Rover wearing a facemask on Wednesday.

The Queen's second son lives nearby at Royal Lodge, a Grade-II listed property in Windsor Great Park with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

READ: Princess Beatrice looks beautiful in dreamy new royal wedding photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals unseen glimpse inside home with Prince Andrew

Sarah confirmed that the pair were delighted by the news of youngest daughter Princess Eugenie's pregnancy.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on 25 September, the day the announcement was made, Sarah said: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's first child is due to arrive in early 2021 and will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

The Yorks also celebrated the marriage of Princess Beatrice to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on 17 July.

Andrew was spotted horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

The Duke of York has kept a low profile since he stepped back from public life towards the end of last year.

The decision was made in November 2019, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

MORE: 8 royal scandals that shocked the world

Andrew was pictured driving to Windsor Castle

Andrew issued a statement at the time, saying: "I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission. I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.