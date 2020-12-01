The Queen and Prince Philip to spend Christmas at Windsor Castle for first time in 30 years The monarch and her husband will celebrate the festive season "quietly"

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate Christmas "quietly" at Windsor Castle for the first time in over 30 years.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

The monarch and her husband traditionally spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and have done so since 1988.

The Queen and Duke are "fortunate" to spend Christmas with their family every year but understand people will have "competing demands" in 2020. Like everyone, they are hoping things will get back to normal next year.

The last time the monarch and her family spent the festive season at Windsor Castle was in 1987, when the Queen's now adult grandchildren, including Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William and Prince Harry, were children.

The Queen and Philip last spent Christmas in Windsor in 1987

Her Majesty and Prince Philip have been residing at Windsor Castle throughout England's second lockdown, having also spent the first lockdown in March at the Berkshire palace.

Over the summer, the couple travelled to Balmoral in Scotland, where they were joined by members of their family, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank.

