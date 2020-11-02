The Queen and Prince Philip to celebrate special milestone in upcoming lockdown The couple married in 1947

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate a milestone occasion together at Windsor Castle during England's second lockdown.

The monarch, 94, and her husband, 99, will mark their 73rd wedding anniversary on 20 November. It will no doubt be a special occasion for the royal couple, who spent their 72nd wedding anniversary last year apart. The Queen had official duties in London at the time while Prince Philip was in Windsor.

The couple tied the knot in 1947 at Westminster Abbey, where the then Princess Elizabeth wore a wedding dress designed by Norman Hartnell and accessorised with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara – which was worn by her granddaughter Princess Beatrice for her nuptials in July.

READ: Meghan Markle will become first royal to break this record this week

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's love story through the years

The Queen and the Duke returned to Windsor Castle together on Monday after Her Majesty travelled to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate to visit her husband last week. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in August 2017 and largely splits his time between Norfolk and Windsor.

It is not known at this stage whether the Queen and the Duke will reside in Windsor for the remainder of the year. Typically, Her Majesty travels to Sandringham a few days before Christmas to spend her winter break in Norfolk.

HELLO! understands that it is too early for Buckingham Palace to confirm the royal family's Christmas plans, given the current circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: The Queen's cheat to perfect sleep revealed

Elizabeth and Philip on their wedding day in 1947

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh resided at Windsor Castle for four months with a small team of staff dubbed "HMS Bubble" during the first lockdown in March.

As restrictions were lifted over the summer, the couple travelled to Balmoral in Scotland for their annual break, where they were joined by members of the royal family.

The Queen spent some time privately with Prince Philip at Wood Farm in September before returning to Windsor to continue her royal duties remotely.

The monarch made an in-person appearance at her first public engagement outside a royal residence in seven months on 15 October and was joined by her grandson Prince William to visit the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), near Salisbury.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.