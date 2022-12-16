19 Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is one of the best times of the year to give the royalist in your life the perfect royal-themed present. Add to their collection of memorabilia with a crown-adorned home accessory or two or take inspiration from some of the most stylish royal ladies – the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex.

The odd style secret has been let slip throughout the years, so we've included some of Kate and Meghan's favourite beauty, fashion, jewellery and homeware products in our royal gift guide too. Happy shopping!

Ring Crown Gold, £169, Thomas Sabo

Every queen needs a crown, and this glamorous golden ring is at the top of our Christmas wish lists! Royal fans will love the yellow-gold plated crown design which is embellished with sparkling zirconia stones in round and faceted cuts.

Spare by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, £14 (WAS £28) Amazon

It's the book that all the royal fans are talking about, and though it's not out till Jan 10, any royal fan would love to have Prince Harry's memoir pre-ordered for them for Christmas.

True Royalty TV Gift Subscription Card, from £14.99 for 3 months, True Royalty TV

Treat a royal fan to True Royalty TV, the world's first on-demand 'Netflix' style streaming service dedicated to the best in royal programming. They can watch a selection of gripping shows, from documentaries on the British royal family to exclusive originals on royals from around the world.

Emerald 'Queenie' bag, £175 (WAS £275), Lulu Guinness

Inspired by Queen Elizabeth the Queenie handbag gives a nod to Lulu's British heritage so it's perfect for a royal fan who is never without her accessories. Made in luxe Emerald lizard-effect leather, it features concertina folded sides, a vintage-inspired scarf and a detachable chain so you can wear it across the body or over the shoulder. It's currently on sale so hurry to grab a bargain.

HELLO! Magazine Subscription, from £5.99, Subscription.co.uk

Get the royalist in your life a subscription to HELLO! Magazine, which will be delivered straight to their door every week.

What do you get the royal fan who has everything? Treat them to a luxurious Christmas hamper from the royal grocer – Fortnum & Mason.

Buckingham Palace red jewel decoration, £25, Royal Collection Trust

Help to bring a regal touch to their living room this festive season with this iconic red jewel Christmas decoration.

Gordon's Premium Pink Gin and Tonic Gift Set, £23.90, Amazon

This gin set is royal-approved! Stocked with extravagant botanicals and aromatic garnishes, you'll be able to create the ultimate Christmas day beverage – who doesn't love a G&T?

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, by Angela Kelly, £8.75, Amazon

An absolute must-have for any royal fanatic. Delve into the secrets of Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe and style, as personally revealed by her longstanding dresser and friend Angela Kelly.

Pink Mayfair Clutch, £295, Aspinal of London

When it comes to accessorising Princess Kate reigns supreme, and her favourite bag – the Aspinal Midi Mayfair – now comes in a clutch version. The perfect party bag, It's available to shop in a range of colours.

Diptyque Tuberose Mini Scented Candle, £27, Selfridges

Meghan and Harry have this exact candle in their Santa Barbara home, perfect for anyone looking to discover a new home fragrance.

HRH Sweatshirt in Navy Blue, £45.59, Etsy

Royalists will love this HRH Sweatshirt from Etsy. It's extremely popular and makes for a seriously comfy loungewear addition.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.99, Amazon

Finding Freedom, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has charted details from when the couple first met in 2016 to the Sussexes stepping back from royal life in March 2020.

Buckingham Palace coffee mug, £19.95, Royal Collection Trust

Every royalist needs the perfect mug to sip their morning brew from, so make their Christmas morning with this Buckingham Palace-themed china cup.

Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne, from £55, John Lewis

Smell like a royal with one of Meghan Markle's favourite scents, containing warm notes of ambrette seeds, fresh sea salt and earthy sage. Sister-in-law Kate is also a fan of Jo Malone's candles.

Cuddly Corgi toy, £25, Royal Collection Trust

A cuddly Corgi is the perfect gift for someone who loves the royals!

The Duchess Necklace, from £139, Merci Maman

The Princess of Wales was spotted wearing one of Merci Maman's engraved necklaces after the birth of Prince George and if you're after a gift with a personalised touch this festive season, this is sure to put a smile on any new mum's face.

Our Rainbow Queen, by Sali Hughes, £7.99, Amazon

Journalist and broadcaster Sali Hughes chronicles Queen Elizabeth's vibrant wardrobe through the years in her fascinating book. A must-have for any royal lover's coffee table.

Cri Du Kalahari Eau De Parfum, £175, Ella K at Harvey Nichols

For those of you who don't know, the Duchess of Sussex is a huge fragrance fan. She has previously said: "[It’s] my favourite thing. So much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home." If she's looking to try something new, she might be keen to try the Ella K fragrance that's inspired by South Africa, the country Meghan and Harry have a soft spot for.

Let's not forget the special significance the country holds for the married pair. The delightful scent is inspired by the monumental baobab, an ancestral symbol which carries all the history of Africa in its thousand-year-old trunk. With notes of sandalwood, cedar and a touch of patchouli and a dusting of green pepper, this fragrance is a treat for the senses.

KEEP SHOPPING

Princess Kate's Christmas Gift List for 2022: 12 presents the Prince of Wales might buy her

Princess Charlotte's Christmas wish list: Gifts she’ll ask Santa for this year

Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift list 2022: 15 presents Prince Harry should buy her this year

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.