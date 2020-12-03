Palace restricts Twitter comments after Duchess of Cornwall 'targeted by trolls' The Crown has caused upset among Princess Diana fans

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's team have turned off the comments on their official Twitter account following reports that Camilla has been the target of "some pretty nasty trolling".

The royal couple's @ClarenceHouse Twitter account is now restricted, meaning only people who the account follows or those who are mentioned in one of their tweets are allowed to reply to them directly.

MORE: 7 moments in The Crown season four that were almost certainly made up

A spokesman for Clarence House confirmed to HELLO! that comments had been restricted because a number of posts contravened the royal household's social media guidelines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for The Crown season 4

The guidelines were introduced in March 2019, two months after HELLO! revealed how the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge were being targeted with vicious abuse by anonymous trolls online.

Earlier this year, Twitter began allowing users to restrict comments under their posts to people they follow or tag, which is the approach now adopted by Clarence House.

HELLO! understands the move followed high levels of vitriol aimed at Prince Charles and Camilla in the wake of their portrayal in season four of The Crown.

"The Duchess in particular has been the target of some pretty nasty trolling by people who have watched the show," said a source.

MORE: Princess Diana drama: The royal family 'hurt' over The Crown - exclusive

MORE: Zara Tindall's husband Mike gives warning about The Crown and wants THIS actor to play him

The Crown depicts scenes between Princess Diana and Camilla

Many fans of the Netflix show appear to have become enraged over its portrayal of Princess Diana's treatment at the hands of Charles and Camilla and the royal family. Others have called for the series to come with a "health warning" over scenes that have been written for entertainment purposes.

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, revealed his fears that the show could be seen as "real events" by the show's fans, rather than just a dramatisation of the truth.

Emerald Fennell plays Camilla

During an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, he said: "I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if – at the beginning of each episode – it stated that: 'This isn't true, but it is based around some real events.'

"Then, everyone would understand it's drama for drama's sake. Obviously, Netflix wants to make a lot of money and that's why people are in the business of making these things."

He went on to say: "I worry people do think that this is gospel, and that's unfair.”

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.