Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla welcome cute additions to Scottish home The Duchess of Cornwall also owns two rescue dogs

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are renowned animal lovers, so it's no surprise the couple have welcomed some cute new additions to one of their homes.

Three baby hedgehogs have recently been rescued and welcomed to the Queen Elizabeth Walled garden at Dumfries House in Scotland, which is owned by The Prince's Foundation.

Clarence House shared a series of adorable photos and a video on Friday, as the four-month-old rescue hedgehogs settled into their new home. They were nursed back to a healthy weight by volunteers at Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue in Beith.

In the Instagram caption, Charles and Camilla's royal household explained: "The new additions aim to enrich biodiversity on the estate, whilst allowing the hedgehogs to enjoy a more natural setting.

"Special hedgehog houses have been built by Prince's Foundation volunteer, Tom Anderson to make the new residents more comfortable. The customised houses were made by upcycling timber found on the Dumfries House estate."

One of the three baby hedgehogs at Dumfries House

The Duchess of Cornwall owns two Jack Russell terriers, with Camilla adopting Beth from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London in 2011, and Bluebell a year later.

The pups featured in the official portrait of Charles and Camilla to mark their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

Beth and Bluebell have also accompanied the couple at the Dumfries House Dog Show in Cumnock, Scotland, in 2015 and 2017.

Saved by the intervention of the Prince of Wales in 2007, the Dumfries House estate and its 18th-century house are set in 2,000 acres in Ayrshire. It combines the architecture of Robert Adam with the furniture of Thomas Chippendale.

