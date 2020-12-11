Another royal baby! Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announce pregnancy They shared a stunning picture to announce the news

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have revealed that they are expecting their third child with a beautiful picture on social media.

The translated statement reads: "Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure of announcing that they are expecting their third child.

'We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family,' said Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced their happy news on Instagram

It continued: "Princess Sofia is well and the birth is expected at the turn of the month March-April 2021."

The announcement came alongside a beautiful black and white photograph of the royal couple, who posed with their arms around each other in front of a mirror. Unsurprisingly, the post has already been inundated with posts of congratulations from royal fans around the world.

The Prince and Princess on their wedding day

In November, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms. A statement from the royal house revealed that the couple were quarantining at home with their children and felt "well under the circumstances".

The Swedish royals join Zara and Mike Tindall in announcing their royal pregnancy, and of course another royal baby is on the way in early 2021, with Princess Eugenie expecting, too.

The couple are already parents to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel

Prince Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth-in-line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

Sofia and Carl Philip already share two children together, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in June this year.