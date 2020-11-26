Huge Black Friday deal: Get £8 off the Royal Beauty Treatment beauty box - it's worth £114!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Be a beauty queen with royal-inspired products worth £114 in our amazing new beauty box. Packed with 11 items that reign supreme, our exclusive collection could be yours for just £30 this Black Friday.

RELATED: 56 best beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas 2020

Our newest collaboration with Latest in Beauty gives readers the royal treatment with a lineup of 11 cult products spanning skincare, body, fragrance and hair. Featuring a roster of Royal Warrant Holders plus the insider favourites both known and rumoured to be loved by the Royal Family, our edit gives you the chance to try skincare from Elizabeth Arden and 111SKIN as well as luxe bath and body treats by Molton Brown and a hair oil to give you Duchess-worthy waves.

SHOP: 12 of the very best beauty subscription boxes to treat yourself to

How to shop The Royal Treatment Beauty Box

You can shop our beauty box in partnership with Latest In Beauty below!

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £30 for Black Friday (normally £38, worth £114), Latest in Beauty

The Royal Treatment Beauty Box - what's inside?

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel

As a Royal Warrant Holder, Molton Brown is a brand that is recognised to have supplied goods or services to the Households of HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH The Prince of Wales for at least five years, and who have an ongoing trading arrangement. And if this bath and shower gel is good enough for the Queen, it's certainly good enough for us!

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Body Lotion

This soothing body lotion will go down a treat after a relaxing shower or bath.

Yardley London Luxury 3 Soap Collection

Another Royal Warrant Holder, Yardley London soaps are clearly a firm favourite with the royals. Follow in their footsteps with this cute soap collection.

111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask

Sit back, relax and apply this 111SKIN face mask for a royally-approved, glowing complexion.

Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum

Elizabeth Arden are a Royal Warrant Holder and on top of that, have some of the best-selling skincare products on the market. These hydra-plumping serum capsules look as luxury as they feel.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant

A firm favourite with beauty addicts, this skin cream provides ultra hydration and moisture, which is super handy during winter.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

Kate Middleton is rumoured to be a massive fan of rosehip oil in general, so take a leaf out of her book and slather on this one from Trilogy.

philosophy Amazing Grace Spray Fragrance

Smell like a Queen with this feminine fragrance, which you can pop into your handbag for on-the-go application.

Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Because everyone could do with a nose strip, right?

Karin Herzog Swiss Chocolate! Lip Balm

Keep your lips hydrated during winter with this tasty lip balm - it's almost good enough to eat.

Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothening Oil

A brand loved by Meghan Markle, Wella has the ability to transform even the most dullest of hair into something shiny and smooth.

Loading the player...

WATCH 100 years of royal beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.