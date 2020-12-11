Royal family sends accidental tweet as fans react It was shared on Thursday evening

The Queen's official Twitter account sent an accidental tweet on Thursday night, which was left up for six minutes and garnered plenty of attention from followers.

The @RoyalFamily handle shared a message which simply read, "Thanks" - receiving 1,260 likes and 591 retweets during the short time.

Now deleted, it's unclear why the post was shared.

The royal family sent an accidental tweet on Thursday

Plenty of royal fans reacted to the tweet of course, with many joking that they accepted the Queen's thanks! "Sure, you're welcome," one joked, with another adding: "My privilege Ma'am."

The Queen's Twitter page is used to share updates from across the royal family, and her latest posts saw her retweet a video from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Clarence House, as well as sharing some pictures of the Countess of Wessex volunteering at a charity shop.

Welcome to The Duchess of Cornwall Kennels! 🎊



With a little help from Her Royal Highness, Beth unveils a plaque to open the new facilities at the @Battersea_ Old Windsor centre. pic.twitter.com/K8R2pDn7KE — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 9, 2020



The Queen's recent tweets include a sweet video of Duchess Camilla and her dog

It comes after Her Majesty was briefly reunited with her family on Tuesday, joining the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Cambridges, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal, as they thanked local volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

Royal fans caught another glimpse of her close relationship with grandson Prince William, too, as he was overheard sweetly calling her 'Gran' as he said goodbye.

The Queen was reunited with her family on Tuesday

It's been reported in the past that William himself had a very unusual name for his grandmother when he was growing up – Gary! According to the Daily Mail, the Queen was once watching William at Buckingham Palace when he fell and started to cry out, "Gary, Gary," to which a guest asked who he was referring to.

"I'm Gary," the monarch reportedly responded, while picking up her grandson. "He hasn't learned to say Granny yet."