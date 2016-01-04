Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden pose with a fan while baby shopping

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are getting ready for their baby's April birth, spending time over the New Year holiday looking for new clothes and gifts for the new Prince or Princess. The royal couple were spotted at a children's store, and even took the time star in a quick photo with a fan.

During the shopping trip in Sweden's Skane County, pregnant Sofia, 31, and Carl Philip, 36, were spotted by fellow shopper Alva Lennwall, who said the Princess and her husband happily said, "Of course," when asked to pose for a picture.

Prins Carl Philip med sin Sofia och jag handlar i samma affär i lilla Varalö, Skåne  #prinscarlphilip #prinscarlphilipochsofia #prinsessansofia A photo posted by Alva Lennwall (@alvalennwall) on Jan 2, 2016 at 2:29am PST

Alva then shared a picture of her encounter on Instagram. Princess Sofia, who dressed her blossoming bump in a stylish grey wrap, was center stage in the snapshot, and sported a beautiful pregnancy glow.

"I was so surprised," Alva told Swedish publication Expressen. "I saw that they were looking at the strollers." The shop owner confirmed that Sofia and Carl Philip had made a few purchases but wouldn't reveal exactly what.



The Prince and Princess are expecting their first child in April Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Princess Sofia admitted that she felt "great". The former model also told a reporter in New York that she wasn't planning on finding out the baby's gender. "It'll be a surprise!" she said.

Last year was a fantastic one for the royal couple, who married in June in a lavish royal wedding in Sweden. And Sofia's not the only Princess who is part of the Swedish baby boom – Carl Philip's older sister Crown Princess Victoria is also due to give birth to her second baby in March.