Why 2021 is such a special year for the royal family There's so much to look forward to in the next 12 months

2020 has been an extraordinarily difficult year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Its far-reaching implications have affected people across the globe, including the British royal family. Thankfully, though, 2021 looks set to be a very special one for the Queen and her loved ones.

The next 12 months will see a number of special celebrations – from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's personal landmark, to the arrival of new royal babies. HELLO! takes a look at what’s in store for the royals…

William and Kate's special anniversary

On 29 April, Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary! The royal couple were married at Westminster Abbey in 2011, and have since welcomed three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis.

William and Kate are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

No doubt the royal couple will mark their big anniversary in a special way. It's not known whether they tend to celebrate with gifts, but while tin is the traditional 10th wedding anniversary gift, the modern offering is diamonds – lucky Kate!

Brand new babies

Next year will see the arrival of three new babies! Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, confirmed in September that they are expecting their first child together, due at the start of 2021.

Mum-to-be Eugenie took to Instagram account, with an image of baby slippers, captioned: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…" The new arrival will be the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and Prince Philip.

Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Pippa Middleton will all welcome babies in 2021

Zara Tindall, meanwhile, is preparing to welcome her third baby with husband, Mike Tindall. Mike proudly confirmed the news on his The Good, the Bad & The Rugby podcast, saying: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

And finally, it has been revealed that Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is set to expand her family in 2021. According to reports, the 37-year-old is expecting her second baby with husband, James Matthews – a little brother or sister for the couple’s two-year-old son, Arthur.

Celebrations for Prince Philip

Prince Philip will celebrate his 100th birthday in June

The royal family are expected to come together to celebrate a major event in the middle of the year – Prince Philip's 100th birthday! The Queen's devoted husband will mark his big day on 10 June, and his loved ones will no doubt pull out all the stops to honour his momentous milestone.

