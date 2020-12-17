Prince Charles says he's 'way down the list' for COVID-19 vaccine and will wait his turn By Zach Harper

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visited Gloucestershire Hospitals' COVID-19 vaccine hub on Dec. 17, and the Prince of Wales reportedly told staff he'll be waiting a while before he gets a shot.

The 72-year-old, who had the illness earlier this year, reportedly told health care workers at the facility that he is "way down the list" when it comes to receiving doses. He said he would wait his turn and wouldn't jump the queue.

The Gloucestershire hub has given more than 1,100 health care and front-line workers an inoculation against COVID-19 since the United Kingdom started vaccinating its citizens last week. It is prioritizing front-line workers and those who are older.

Sir Ian McKellen was one of the first celebrities to be administered a dose of the medication when he got it on Dec. 16.

It's not known when members of the Royal Family will be vaccinated against COVID-19, but it was recently reported the Queen will be inoculated very soon – though, like Charles, she will also wait her turn and will not jump the queue.

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are spending Christmas at their nearby Highgrove estate this year, looked in good spirits as they visited the vaccine hub. Camilla chose a blue and pink floral face mask, which she paired with protective goggles, which Charles also wore.

COVID-19 continues to affect the Royal Family's daily lives, just like the rest of us. They will not celebrate Christmas with their traditional Sandringham get-together this year, with Her Majesty and Prince Philip opting to mark the holiday quietly together at Windsor Castle.

Current U.K. government regulations stipulate that up to three families may gather together in a bubble from Dec. 23 to 27, but may only see each other – not other families outside of that unit. That makes the Sandringham gathering not possible in 2020.