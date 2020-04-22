The Prince of Wales has revealed how he and the Duchess of Cornwall have been passing the time during the coronavirus lockdown. In an article published in Wednesday's edition of Country Life, Prince Charles, 71, spoke about keeping in touch with family members over Zoom calls and watching funny videos online, saying: "We have seen the very best use of technology -allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing - and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!"

The heir to the throne has been isolating with wife Camilla at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate. Prince Charles has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19 in March and has been carrying out his royal duties remotely.

In the special message for the magazine, Prince Charles praised the crucial role of Britain's farmers in keeping the country fed amid the pandemic, as well as commenting on how life is changing the way society behaves, as it faces up to this unprecedented challenge.

The Prince wrote: "Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors' surgeries and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country. Younger people shopping for older folk, some making regular telephone calls to those living alone, Church services recorded and emailed to parishioners and, of course, we have seen the very best use of technology - allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing - and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!

Charles has written for Country Life magazine

"What this national crisis has also brought home - dare I say it - is how much we rely on our agricultural community and all those in the food supply chain, from field to fork. The retailers have been doing an outstanding job responding to the unprecedented pressures, and so has the entire supply chain. The delivery drivers, shelf-stackers and all the others serving shoppers are providing an immensely important service in this time of great need. Of course, it all begins with our farmers.

"When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought? Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be. Food does not happen by magic. If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted. In this country there are 80,000 farmers producing our food—from the Fells of Cumbria, to the arable and vegetable lands of East Anglia; from the Welsh Mountains to the Scottish fishing villages; from the dairy fields of Cornwall and Northern Ireland to the orchards of Kent. Day in and day out, they are working to produce food—for us. And we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude."

The full article appears in the latest issue of Country Life magazine, on sale now.

