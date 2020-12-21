The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and his eldest son Prince George have brought some festive cheer to armed forces communities at home and abroad this Christmas

Christmas puddings mixed by four generations of the royal family last year in aid of the Royal British Legion's (RBL) Together at Christmas initiative have been distributed to those supported by the charity.

The RBL has sent 99 puddings to families in the UK, others in Spain and Fiji, and to service personnel deployed in Bahrain this Christmas.

The monarch and her heirs were pictured together just before Christmas in 2019 as they took part in the special project at Buckingham Palace, with a then six-year-old George provoking giggles from his family members as he enthusiastically stirred the pudding mixture.

The family stirred the puddings together - which traditionally brings good luck - and commemorative sixpences were placed into the mixture. These have been found by four lucky recipients who attended this year's virtual gatherings.

Julian Groves, 59, who served with the Royal Army Medical Corps for 11 years, joined one of the get-togethers and discovered a sixpence in his pudding.

During the pandemic he has been receiving regular calls from the Legion's Telephone Buddy service to help with his social isolation.

The four generations of royals pictured mixing puddings in 2019

Julian said: "It's incredibly special to be part of Together At Christmas and I was amazed to discover the sixpence.

"I've never done anything like this before but the sense of comradeship it created made it feel like being back in the forces.

"No matter how tough things are, the Legion always rallies round, making sure everyone is looked after."

RBL director-general Charles Byrne said: "Christmas can be a time when people’s financial worries or feelings of loneliness, isolation or anxiety are heightened, this year more than ever as people continue to adapt to life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want all those within our community who may be feeling the pressures of the season to know that there is extra support available and the Legion is here for them.

"Bringing people together, combating loneliness and helping individuals and families feel connected is an important part of our work all year round."

