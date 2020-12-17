Kate Middleton's children's appearance gets royal fans talking – here's why Who do you think they look like?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans on Wednesday night by releasing their Christmas Card, which featured an adorable family photo of the family.

In the lovely snap, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous, the family-of-five can be seen sitting on a bail of hay located at their Norfolk home.

Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis are pictured smiling as they sit with their parents, who are also beaming.

WATCH VIDEO: Prince William mistakes a photo of himself for Princess Charlotte

The Cambridges' 12 million fans were excited about the new festive card, which the royals have sent to friends, associates and their organisations and charities, but most couldn't help but talk about the kids' likeness to other family members.

"Charlotte looks just like the queen," one commented first, with 1,300 followers quickly liking the message in approval. "Little Charlotte is Elizabeth made over. Beautiful family!" added another follower.

Princess Charlotte looks like the Queen and Prince William

"George looks like Diana's side, Charlotte looks like The Queen, and Louis looks like Kate! Beautiful family," another remarked.

Of Prince Louis, one wrote: "Louis looks like Kate’s father. Oh my, the kids are getting so big now!"

Prince Louis is identical to Michael Middleton, fans say

Prince William and Kate have often spoken about who their kids take after and in January this year, as the father-of-three was shown an incredible cake featuring pictures of their family, the royal was left confused over one particular snap, not knowing if it was him or Charlotte.

Asking the woman, William queried: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" To which an astonished Kate replied: "It looks so much like Charlotte." William then asked again: "Is that me?" Upon confirmation that the photo was indeed of him and not little Charlotte, he said: "Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte. It's incredible, I haven't seen that before. Very alike in similarity. Well done you, that's a lot of hard work. Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible."