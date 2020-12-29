Zara Tindall poses for first time with husband Mike since pregnancy announcement The royal featured on her husband's Instagram account

Zara Tindall has been pictured for the first time since it was announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband Mike Tindall.

The medal-winning equestrian could be seen alongside her husband in his newest Instagram post, captioned: "Not the best way to start 2021 going into competition with my better half especially a pregnant one but sometimes it has to be done for great causes. Please get involved with @myname5doddie @doddiegump but make sure you chose the right team! #scottishexiles great way to get in shape through January whilst helping a fantastic cause!"

Mike shared the photo on Instagram

The happy couple could be seen with face masks bearing the charity's – which hopes to find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease – name pulled up over their face.

Zara wore a red mask, with her other half in blue. It wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section to leave supportive messages such as: "Signed up after hearing you talk about this on the podcast. Ready to go!"

Christmas aside, it's been a magical month for Zara and Mike, who are expecting their third child together.

The wonderful news was confirmed by Mike himself at the beginning of December on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, with the father-of-two telling his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

The happy couple are expecting their third child

He went on to say: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

To groans from one of his co-hosts, Mike then joked: "We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names."

Zara, 39, and Mike, 42, have been married since July 2011 and are parents to two little girls: Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena.

