Mike Tindall has announced some upsetting news on his Instagram account. The former England rugby captain took to social media following the sudden death of French player Christophe Dominici. "Very sad news!" Mike, 42, wrote. "Thoughts with his family.

"As a 13 he was one of those players that concerned me a lot defensively. Proper French flair!! #rip."

Christophe, 48, played 67 times for his country and was best known for helping France knock New Zealand out of the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

According to the BBC, a witness saw him climb the roof of a disused building near Paris on Tuesday, before falling. An inquiry has been opened into the cause of his death.

Mike paid tribute to Christophe Dominici on Instagram

Mike retired from rugby in 2014. He won 75 caps for England and was a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning team. Following his decision to step away from the sport, he has been able to enjoy extensive family time with his wife Zara and their two daughters, Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena.

The former rugby star is a proud father-of-two

The family live in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, which is also home to Princess Anne, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade-II listed building that was originally bought for her by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977 and now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.

Mike and Zara are famously down-to-earth and are determined for their children to experience normal childhoods, despite being members of the royal family.

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011

Princess Anne and Captain Mark famously decided not to give Zara and her older brother Peter Phillips royal titles, and Zara often speaks out about the benefits of her parents' decision.

The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained.

The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."