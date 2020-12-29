Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie has the cutest American accent - hear his voice The toddler made a surprise appearance on his parents' podcast

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son stole the show as the couple launched their podcast on Tuesday - and Archie's adorable little voice can be heard for the first time ever in public!

The little boy, who is 18 months old, could be heard saying a few words at the end of his famous parents' new Spotify podcast, and we can't get over the cuteness.

Loading the player...

LISTEN: Hear Archie's sweet American accent as he makes surprise appearance on podcast

Prince Harry can be heard telling his son: "You can speak into it." Next, mum Meghan Markle asks Archie: "Archie, is it fun?" to which he replies: "Fun!"

RELATED: Meghan Markle's surprising gift to Prince William during first family Christmas revealed

Archie could be heard speaking

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch podcast - listen to their cute interaction

Doting dad Harry then encourages him to wish listeners happy new year, telling him: "After me, ready?" Copying his dad, who says "happy" into the microphone, Archie repeats the word. "Happy," he can be heard saying.

The Duke then says: "New," and Archie replies: "New year."

Is it just us, or could anyone else pick up a hint of an American accent in Archie's voice?

The family's 2020 Christmas card

The youngster was speaking on The Holiday Special episode of the new podcast series, which is produced by Archewell Audio and Gimlet (which you can listen to here), and features a collection of personal anecdotes and stories from guests around the world including the likes of James Corden and Sir Elton John, as they reflect on the year and look ahead to a more hopeful 2021.

Doting dad Harry introduced the episode by saying, "As we all know, it's been a YEAR. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

The Duchess went on to acknowledge those who have lost loved ones in 2020: "And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.