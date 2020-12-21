Meghan Markle's surprising gift to Prince William during first family Christmas revealed The royals tend to celebrate Christmas in Sandringham

The Duchess of Sussex managed to impress her in-laws with an unexpected novelty gift when she celebrated her first Christmas with the royal family back in 2017.

Fresh from her engagement news to Prince Harry, all eyes were on the former actress when she joined the Queen and other senior members of the royal family outside the church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

WATCH: Meghan Markle curtsy to the Queen for the first time in public

But the appearance came shortly after she exchanged her first Christmas gifts with her new family. Over the years, it's been well publicised that the royals enjoy treating each other to funny presents rather than splurging on lavish gifts. They tend to exchange them on Christmas Eve in keeping with the family's German heritage.

And according to royal biography Finding Freedom, Meghan pulled out all the stops with her presents that year, where she surprising her brother-in-law, Prince William, with a spoon that had the words "cereal killer" emblazoned over it.

"Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," wrote royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit - a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."

Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family was in 2017

The book also confirmed Princess Anne's hilarious leather toilet seat gift to her brother Charles, while the Duchess of Cambridge once presented Prince Harry with a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' kit before he started dating Meghan. It sounds like there is plenty of merriment and laughs at Sandringham!

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Kate gifted the Queen some homemade chutney – a recipe from her own grandmother.

"One year, Harry reportedly gave the Queen a shower cap emblazoned with the phrase, 'Ain't life a [explicit],' which she loved," the book added. "Another time he gifted his grandmother a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy that was said to sit proudly in Balmoral, her Scottish retreat, and provide the Queen with great laughs."

