The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a brand new podcast on Spotify. The multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio, created by Prince Harry and Meghan, will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.

Under the exclusive partnership, Archewell Audio will join Spotify and their global reach to highlight diverse perspectives and voices.

A trailer clip of Archewell Audio was released on the streaming service on Tuesday, and was accompanied by a short description which read: "Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, present Archewell Audio." It added: "Coming soon to Spotify."

There was even a sweet interaction between the couple, with Harry saying: "Shall we start? Ladies first?" Meghan then added: "No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent."

They then go on to introduce Archewell Audio, with the mum-of-one explaining: "One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.

"And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time remind you in some way of a story about yourself."

Harry continued: "And that's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground. When that happens, change really is possible."

Meghan added: "This is also a moment to celebrate kindness and compassion, something we saw in so many places this year, and which will underlie everything you hear from Archewell Audio."

The couple confirmed that the first full episode will be a "holiday special". Harry went on to note that "we can't wait to share it with you" and the podcast will be out "later this month".

As part of the partnership, Prince Harry and Meghan will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.

Later this month, Archewell Audio, in partnership with Spotify's Gimlet studio, will release a holiday special hosted by the couple that will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.

In a joint statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said of the launch: "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected next year. All podcasts on Spotify, including those exclusive titles stemming from this partnership, are available for free.

