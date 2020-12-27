Meghan Markle's fans express excitement ahead of possible reunion The Duchess of Sussex was an actress before her engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a busy few weeks.

Not only have they announced the launch of both a new Spotify podcast and a charitable partnership, they released their first US Christmas card on Wednesday.

Now Meghan's fans are excited at the idea that they might get another glimpse of the former actress during an upcoming online reunion.

On Sunday, Meghan's former Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams, teased that a very special guest would be joining him and his colleague Troian Bellisario for a game night at 8PM Eastern time.

WATCH: Prince Harry transforms living room at home with Meghan Markle into studio

Alongside an image advertising the event, the actor tweeted: "BREAKING! We have a very special guest joining us tonight. You'll have to tune in to find out who though!"

Many of Patrick's followers assumed that he was referring to the Duchess and were quick to share their excitement.

Meghan's former on-screen love interest advertised the event on Twitter

One responded: "IS IT MEGHAN MARKLE!!!" Others chimed in: "If... this... is... Meghan, I AM GETTING MY SUITS TRIBUTE TATTOO ON JANUARY 1ST, I PROMISE YOU."

Another added: "It’s Meghan or I will... do nothing actually because I’m already so excited about the reunion."

A fourth simply shared a gif of Meghan from the show, which showed her jumping up and down in excitement.

The event is a political fundraiser which is being held to support Democrats in Georgia, and donors who contribute any amount will be allowed to watch the livestream.

Fans are hoping Meghan will be reunited with her Suits co-stars

It will feature a virtual rendition of the game Mafia, hosted by Patrick and Troian.

Other Suits stars already expected to be in attendance are Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan's close friend Abigail Spencer.

Patrick, who played Meghan's love interest in the long-running series, shared on TV show Access Hollywood back in October that he was happy the Sussexes had moved to California.

Speaking as part of a wide-ranging interview, the star answered a question about whether he and Meghan had met up since her relocation. "I think she's pretty busy, but I am happy to have her back stateside," he said.

