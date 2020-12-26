Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make the sweetest gesture inspired by Archie The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so thoughtful

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a generous gesture this week, and it's sure to bring a smile to many children's faces!

As The New Zealand Herald reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought 100 handmade woollen hats from local social enterprise Make Give Live.

The hats were purchased on behalf of their young son Archie, with Make Give Live founder Claire Conza receiving the order in the form of a letter from Harry and Meghan.

She told the paper that it was a "wonderful gift for the organisation."

And, as she went on to explain, the order goes beyond the 100 hats the royal couple purchased.

Prince Harry transforms living room at home with Meghan Markle into studio

"As Make Give Live operates on a buy one, give one model, this will allow the group to make an extra 200 hats to distribute to families in need next winter through the various charities it supports."

The royals previously showed their support for Make Give Live last New Year's Day, when they shared a photo of baby Archie wearing a Make Give Live Cocobear hat.

Posted from the couple's stay in Canada to their now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account, at the time, it got the attention of their more than ten million followers.

The couple shared a photo of Archie wearing a Make Give Live hat in January

Claire Conza says this inspired orders from all over the globe.

"Demand for the hats have continued throughout the year and the sales have created an opportunity to support even more Kiwis through a tough 2020," she said.

"I recently posted a message on social media asking how we could get a card to them sharing how grateful we were to Harry and Meghan for shining a light on the work we do."

"This year we have donated over 3500 hats to people in need."

As Claire explained, it seems likely that the new order was helped along by the New Zealand Prime Minister.

"[The letter] said Jacinda Ardern had let them know we were trying to get in touch and that Archie continues to wear our beanies as they have one in every size."

