Prince Harry's photograph spotted at Joe Biden's inauguration The Duke of Sussex was seen in the background

Prince Harry's fans don't miss a trick! A photograph of the Duke of Sussex was spotted hanging in the background during Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, even if only for a split second.

As President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden greeted Bill and Hillary Clinton, doting dad Harry could be seen in a photograph wearing full military uniform.

The picture was taken when the Duke visited Virginia in 2013 during an official trip across the pond.

It’s a new day in America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/f6iMPBQpJv — Jon Davidson (@JonDavidson_) January 20, 2021

Harry could be seen behind the president

Originally seen by royal fan account @_duchess_of_sussex, the moment was shared with the caption: "A picture of Harry from years ago at the Arlington Cemetery was seen in the background of @Potus, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton today."

"This was definitely a nice touch," said one person.

The photo was also being talked about on Twitter, with one social media user tweeting: "Wow, a fantastic picture. One serving, always serving."

Harry and Mr Biden have struck up a sweet friendship over the years.

Prince Harry and Joe Biden

The President's wife Dr Jill Biden first met Harry during his tour of the US in 2013, during which he attended a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington.

At that time, Mr Biden and Dr Biden were Vice President and second lady under President Obama's administration.

Harry credits his visit to the Warrior Games in Colorado during his 2013 trip as the inspiration behind his Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

Dr Jill Biden later travelled to London to cheer on the US team at the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014. The Bidens and the Obamas continued to support the event, with Harry involving his grandmother, the Queen, in a hilarious Twitter exchange for the 2016 Games in Orlando.

Harry was seated next to the Bidens as they watched the wheelchair basketball event in Orlando, with the Vice President joking at the time: "Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!"

The following year at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Harry and the Bidens were reunited once again as they watched the finals.

