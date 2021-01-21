Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic matching bracelets - sweet meaning revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still making headlines as they dated in secret, months before they announced their romance to the world?

The couple were rumoured to be a couple for a while before they officially made an appearance together - and though their lips were sealed, there was one detail that gave fans a big clue that the reports were true.

In 2016, Meghan shared a snap wearing almost identical beaded bracelets to ones previously worn by Prince Harry, sparking suggestions that he may have given them to his new girlfriend as a gift.

Meghan was spotted wearing almost identical bracelets to Prince Harry

The Suits actress showed off the multicoloured bracelets in an Instagram post in October of that year, when she reminisced on her trip to the Soho Farmhouse in Oxford.

Today, you can even buy identical versions of the matching bracelets on Etsy!

WATCH: Meghan's royal jewellery collection

She snapped a selfie while sitting clutching a coffee cup, adding the caption: "#TBT to my solo trip to @sfhmembers #treatyourself #UK #sohofarmhouse #farmhouse."

Meanwhile, Harry was spotted wearing an almost identical design during a briefing on the charity MapAction in March 2016.

Harry was pictured wearing the bracelets in March 2016

The jewellery also bears extra significance, since Prince Harry has a collection of pieces that are very special to him - in particular, a silver bracelet that he is thought to have got during his 1997 trip to Africa following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry often teams the piece with a colourful beaded bracelet, one of which looks very similar to the blue, white and black one he is rumoured to have given his now-wife Meghan.

Harry has worn his metal bangle for many years, often alongside a beaded bracelet

The Prince has been pictured wearing his metal bracelet since 2001, and his brother Prince William was also known to wear a very similar version in the years following Diana's passing.

Harry told Town and Country magazine in a 2017 interview: "I first came [to Africa] in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags - we were going to Africa to get away from it all."

Years later, he would whisk new girlfriend Meghan away to Botswana for their first holiday. And of course, the couple share a mutual love of Africa - the Duchess took her own humanitarian trip to Rwanda in 2016. We wonder if the couple still wear their matching bracelets?

