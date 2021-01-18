Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kind gesture revealed in LA The Duke of Sussex served in the army for ten years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent meals to veterans volunteering in Los Angeles ahead of Martin Luther King Day on 18 January.

The sweet gesture by Prince Harry and Meghan was shared by The Mission Continues on their social media channels. The charity, which empowers veterans who are adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community impact, posted photos of the lunch parcels delivered by Homegirl Café.

READ: Princess Eugenie's royal baby due date revealed

Loading the player...

LISTEN: Archie makes adorable cameo on Harry and Meghan's podcast series

Harry and Meghan previously volunteered with social justice organisation Homeboy Industries last June, where they baked bread and helped to prepare meals.

In an Instagram post, The Mission Continues said: "We'd like to send a huge thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archewell Foundation, for fueling the volunteers of our LA Service Platoon with lunch yesterday, so they can continue their hard work at the Compton VFW and help those living in the Compton community! We're truly honored to have their support!"

The Mission Continues shared the note and lunch parcels sent by Harry and Meghan

They also included a note from the Sussexes, dated 16 January, which read: "In honor of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues.

"We're so proud of all the work you're doing to support your community and hope you enjoy this small token of our appreciation.

"Thank you for your service - today and every day. We look forward to joining you soon!

"Stay safe, and keep up the great work."

The couple signed off the letter with: "Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

MORE: Prince Harry is 'happy in the US' but 'heartbroken' over royal family situation

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: key moments as they mark one year since leaving royal life

Harry in his military uniform at Trooping the Colour 2018

Back in November, Harry, who served in the army for ten years, rolled up his sleeves to volunteer with a non-profit foundation in Los Angeles to help pack and distribute food parcels to veterans and their families.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the US marking the birthday of the American activist. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year; his birthday falls on 15 January.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with their one-year-old son Archie, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Harry and Meghan released a Holiday Special from their forthcoming podcast series, Archewell Audio, in December, which featured an adorable cameo from Archie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.