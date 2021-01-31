Prince William speaks out against racism following footballers' abuse The Duke of Cambridge signed the tweet with his initial

The Duke of Cambridge posted an anti-racist message to Twitter on Sunday after a series of football players were racially abused online following their matches this week.

Chelsea defender Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have all been sent abusive messages.

As president of the Football Association, Prince William was clear about wanting such incidents to stop.

In a strongly-worded thread of three tweets, the Duke wrote: "Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now. (1/3)."

He went on: "We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions. That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place. (2/3)."

William's last tweet read: "I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organisations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms. – W."

The Duke is president of the Football Association

The Cambridges' followers were quick to express their appreciation for the Duke's words.

One wrote: "Thank you Prince William and Duchess Kate. You have been consistent in anti-bullying and anti-racism."

Another added: "Good to see Royals coming out against Racist abuse. Appreciated."

A third wrote: "Great message, the Duke has been speaking about racism in sports for so many years!"

Last year, the Cambridges showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement following global protests after the death of George Floyd.

The Cambridges have previously shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

The Duke and Duchess' Heads Together mental health initiative shared a post to Instagram which read: "Heads Together stands with the black community. Today and every day.

"This is a reminder that your mental health matters and our charity partners are there for you if you need support. If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious, or panicked, talking can help.

"Text @giveusashoutinsta on 85258 for free and confidential 24/7 support."

It continued: "Visit the @themixuk for webchat, group chats, discussions boards and more. Call @callmzone between 17:00 – midnight any day to talk about what you're going through. Black Lives Matter. Today and every day."

