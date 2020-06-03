Prince William and Kate's campaign shows support for Black Lives Matter movement in touching way The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched Heads Together with Prince Harry in 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Heads Together initiative has shown its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. On Tuesday, the organisation shared a post on Instagram with resources for people struggling with mental health during this time. It read: "Heads Together stands with the black community. Today and every day. This is a reminder that your mental health matters and our charity partners are there for you if you need support. If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious, or panicked, talking can help. Text @giveusashoutinsta on 85258 for free and confidential 24/7 support." It continued: "Visit the @themixuk for webchat, group chats, discussions boards and more. Call @callmzone between 17:00 – midnight any day to talk about what you're going through. Black Lives Matter. Today and every day."

Prince William and Kate's campaign Heads Together showed support for Black Lives Matter

The initiative's post had a black background – a nod to Blackout Tuesday. On Tuesday, people around the world showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by observing Blackout Tuesday, a collective action for a day-long "blackout" on social media to protect against racism and police violence. The Black Lives Matter movement has been put into sharp focus, becoming more prominent than ever, over the past week following the devastating death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May. Footage showed police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George's neck, even after he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Protests have been held across the US and around the world, in London, Paris, and Berlin, against the killing of George and the many other victims due to racism and police brutality.

The Cambridges started Heads Together with Prince Harry

Heads Together was launched by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in 2017. Throughout the lockdown, the campaign has been providing support to those in need, and during Mental Health Awareness Week in May, the campaign championed the work of its eight charity partners, who have decades of experience in tackling the stigma around mental health in the UK. These included The Anna Freud Centre and Place2Be. Since Heads Together was formed, the royals have been encouraging people to be more open about their feelings, while also talking publicly about their own mental health struggles.

