Prince William and Kate Middleton's home is a winter wonderland in new snow photo The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently staying at their second home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but a fan has shared a beautiful photo of their main house, Kensington Palace, in the snow.

It was posted by independent charity, Historic Royal Palaces, on Instagram, with the caption: "Brrr! Queen Victoria looks like she could do with a big pair of knitted mittens. Thanks to robjdphotos on Twitter for sharing this fantastic #PalacePhoto of #KensingtonPalace in the snow this morning."

Kensington Palace in the snow

The snap shows the incredible building, as well as the Queen Victoria statue which was sculpted by Queen Victoria's fourth daughter Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll and erected in 1893, using white marble and Portland stone for the base.

Kensington Palace is a four storey property, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in Apartment 1A.

It features a total of 20 rooms including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

The couple aren't the only royals to reside at the palace, either.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent live at Apartment 10, and were once neighbours with Diana, Princess of Wales, when she lived next door at combined Apartments 8 and 9.

Kensington Palace in London

The Duke and Duchess of Kent live at Wren House, a modest two-storey cottage on the grounds.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also previously lived at Ivy Cottage inside of Kensington Palace, but recently moved out after they were given the use of Prince Harry and Meghan's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, to accommodate their growing family.

Kensington Palace is situated just behind Hyde Park, and is moments away from the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace, as well as St James's Palace where Princess Beatrice is believed to be living with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

