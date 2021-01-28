Prince William and Kate Middleton's interiors hack uncovered – did you spot it? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge keep one thing consistent

Prince William and Kate Middleton have appeared from home several times since the pandemic began and they have been working virtually.

They often switch up their preferred room, and it was recently revealed that (as well as their country home, Anmer Hall) they are also using the Queen's house at Sandringham as a second property to take video calls from, but there is one thing that always stays the same: their photo display.

No matter where they are, it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ensure that the same family pictures are showcased on a console table in the background.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared from Sandringham House

The first is a sweet image of Kate and her youngest son, Prince Louis, at Kate's garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. It came as a series of photos that were released in May 2019, and Kate and Louis were also joined by William, George and Charlotte as they celebrated Kate's achievement.

The Duchess previously appeared from Anmer Hall

In a mirrored portrait frame is a photo of Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019.

The siblings are seen posing alongside one another outside of their home in Kensington Palace, who released a statement reading: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."

A photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Charlotte's first day at school is displayed at every home

Lastly, a framed image of Prince William during a trip to Africa in September 2018 was seen behind the couple when they made an appearance from Sandringham to mark Burns Night, though this one doesn’t appear to have been on show at their country home, Anmer Hall.

The couple and their children have been living at Anmer Hall for the majority of the crisis except when they returned to Kensington Palace for the children to attend school.

