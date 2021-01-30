Kate Garraway reveals the touching way Prince William showed compassion for her kids The GMB host met Prince William and Kate at Pride of Britain

Kate Garraway has heaped praise on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following their recent meeting at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The Good Morning Britain host, whose world was turned upside down when her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year, was applauded by Prince William and his wife Kate for her amazing strength and courage.

WATCH: Kate Garraway teams up with Prince William and Kate

Asked what it was like to speak with the royals about her family's struggle, a self-deprecating Kate confessed she was touched that they even knew who she was and explained how William showed particular compassion towards her two children, Billy, 11, and 14-year-old Darcey.

"It's wonderful that they even know who I am and what I've been through," she told Good House Keeping magazine. "They were so sweet to me and showed their compassion to Darcey and Billy. Because they imagined what it would be like for their own children."

The GMB star recently shared this newspaper cutting about her meeting with the royals

She added: "And Prince William knows exactly how hard it is to be without a parent and how it can affect you, so he shared his thoughts on that."

Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital with the virus in March and despite now being free of Covid-19, he continues he recovery in hospital.

Kate's husband Derek has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March

After her chat with the royal couple, it was revealed that Prince William told the former I'm a Celebrity star that he wished he and his wife Kate could give her a hug. "You are doing amazingly though. If it wasn't for social distancing we would both give you a hug," he said at the time.

Elaborating further, GMB star Kate told the publication: "Of course, they have a privilege and protected life compared with many of us, but it was a reminder that the loss of people you love and care about is something that unites us all."

