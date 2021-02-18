Prince Harry's surprised reaction to romantic Valentine's Day gesture for Meghan Markle shown in sweet throwback The royal is a true romantic!

Valentine's Day is certainly special for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This year, the couple surprised the world when they announced their pregnancy joy on the most romantic day of the calendar.

The date 14 February also marked 37 years since Princess Diana confirmed her pregnancy with Harry. On that historic day, royal watchers were delighted to see the news on the front pages of national newspapers.

WATCH: All the hints that Meghan Markle was expecting another baby

The chosen reveal of their latest pregnancy is in part, a touching tribute to Diana, and it is extra fitting that this will be Meghan's second child, as Harry was Diana's.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they are expecting their second child, an old throwback picture has emerged online. The photo itself shows Harry visiting the Arctic Circle on his first Valentine's Day as a married man.

Although they celebrated their first one as a married couple apart, Harry made sure Meghan wasn't too far from his thoughts after creating a "shrine" dedicated to them.

Prince Harry during his visit to the Arctic Circle in 2019

A tiny makeshift igloo dug into the snow housed framed images from their May 2018 wedding day, with candles and soft music to welcome Harry to the Quincey Shelter, where he met Lance Corporal Lee Lovack and air engineering technician Kevin Burns.

"You weirdos," Harry joked when he spotted the tribute. "It's very kind of you to invite me into your private shrine or whatever you want to call it. And the music, is that part of it? Very romantic."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are already parents to one-year-old Archie, who was born in May 2019, and given their incredible rapport with children, it's no wonder that there's going to be a new addition to their family.

