The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography Finding Freedom is 50% off right now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography Finding Freedom is undeniably among one of the biggest book releases in royal history, and now fans can grab the brilliant read for half its original price at just £10 on Amazon!

Written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book charted details from when the couple first met in 2016 to the Sussexes stepping back from royal life in March 2020.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan - a year on from leaving royal life behind

Finding Freedom has been dubbed as 2020's Sunday Times number 1 bestselling biography after it headlines for revealing many unknown snippets of the royal couple's livelihood when it was first released in August.

Other revelations include intimate details about Harry and Meghan's first date at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London, as well as the romantic song that the newlyweds danced to on their wedding day.

One of the extracts revealed that the newlyweds "were joyful on the big day – with their first dance to I'm in Love by '60s soul singer Wilson Pickett. Meghan also delivered her own toast at the reception."

The book also delved into the birth of their son Archie and their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives.

Since the release, a spokesperson for the couple has told HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

