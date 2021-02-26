Good news for the Queen as favourite summer event is set to return The monarch always attends the show in Windsor

The Queen will be pleased to know that one of her favourite events is returning in-person this year.

The organisers of the Royal Windsor Horse Show confirmed on Friday that this year's event will take place from 1 to 4 July, after being forced to adapt to a virtual event in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are looking forward to running a near as normal Show at Windsor in July," said Show Director, Simon Brooks-Ward. "The start of this year has been difficult for all live events, but recent government announcements have given us the confidence to go full steam ahead with the organising of Royal Windsor, which includes planning for an audience."

The website states that visitor tickets will be made available soon.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was first staged in 1943 to help raise funds for the War effort. It has continued to run every year since and is now the only show in the UK to host international competitions in Show Jumping, Dressage, Driving and Endurance.

The Queen, who learned how to ride at the age of three, has seen her own horses compete in the show. She has often been pictured with her trusty camera around her neck and has been in the stands to support her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh and her grandchildren, compete in carriage driving competitions.

The Queen and Prince Harry at the 2019 show

The monarch, 94, was victorious at last year's virtual event. The Queen had six entries in the Showing Classes and was the outright winner in two — Class 2 for Cleveland Bays, which she won with Wyevale Harry ridden by Matthew Powers and Class 19 the Side Saddle, which she won with Stardust ridden by Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were among the royals to show support for the online event.

During a rare interview, Sophie opened up about her 17-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor's carriage driving talents, saying: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

