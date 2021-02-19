Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm to the Queen they won't be returning to royal duties The Sussexes now live in the US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties last March and moved to the US with their one-year-old son Archie.

In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

"Following conversations with The Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

It continued: "The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Harry and Meghan carried out their final royal duties last March

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Harry and Meghan confirmed they're expecting their second child with an announcement and a new photo released on Valentine's Day.

The new royal baby will be eighth in line to the throne when he or she is born.

Which patronages have Harry and Meghan lost?

Harry, who served in the army for ten years, is no longer the Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, or Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

He has also had to relinquish his role as president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

The Duke will no longer be patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League – roles which he took over from the Queen.

Harry at The Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme in 2019

The RFU said in a post on the England Rugby Twitter account: "We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the RFU both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron.

"The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game."

Meanwhile, the Rugby Football League tweeted: "The Rugby Football League thanks The Duke of Sussex for his time, care and commitment in supporting Rugby League at all levels in recent years – from the children’s game to the Challenge Cup, the England teams and RLWC2021."

Harry is also no longer patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

It's understood that he will return his private patronages or presidencies, including African Parks, Dolen Cymru, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, Invictus Games, MapAction, Rhino Conservation Botswana charity, Sentebale, and WellChild.

Meghan during a visit to the National Theatre in 2019

Meanwhile, the Duchess has had to give up her role as patron of The National Theatre and the Asssociation of Commonwealth Universities, as well as her position as vice-president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

The National Theatre said in a tweet: "The National Theatre is very grateful for the support offered by the Duchess of Sussex throughout the course of her patronage.

"The Duchess championed our work with communities and young people across the UK, and our mission to make theatre accessible to all.

"As Buckingham Palace have stated, the process of appointing a new patron is ongoing and will be announced in due course."

Meghan keeps two of her private patronages - Smart Works and animal charity Mayhew.

